Over $1 million worth of crystal meth seized after traffic stop near Franklin

An estimated $1.2 million worth of crystal methamphetamine was seized Friday night following a traffic stop on Interstate 65 north near Franklin, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office revealed Monday.

Francisco Luna, 21, of Edinburg, Texas was pulled over for failing to maintain his lane late Friday night, March 17, according to a news release. Shortly thereafter a department K9, Ammo, uncovered the presence of crystal meth in the 2000 Ford F250 truck that Luna had been driving.

“It’s not unusual for a deputy to call for one of the K9s to come to a traffic stop” if the deputy believes there might be something suspicious, Sharon Puckett, the public information administrator for the sheriff’s office, said.

The meth was concealed in 20 rolls of industrial shrink wrap, according to the news release.

Puckett said it was the largest drug seizure anyone at the sheriff’s office could remember since Sheriff Jeff Long took his position in 2008.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating to find out the drugs’ intended destination, Puckett said.

Luna has been charged with manufacture of/distribution of schedule II drugs, introduction of contraband into a penal facility and failure to maintain lane of travel.

Luna’s bond has been set at $800,000 and he is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on March 30, 2017 at 1 p.m., according to the release.