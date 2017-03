The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing 15-year-old girl, Lakota Wilson.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, she was last seen at her home on South Carothers Road Friday afternoon.

Lakota is 5’2″ tall and weighs approximately 153 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her or her whereabouts is being asked to call the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-790-5560.