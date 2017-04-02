Missing Maury student and teacher seen in Oklahoma shortly after disappearance three weeks ago

Monday, April 3, marks the third week since the disappearance of Culleoka Unit School student Elizabeth Thomas, 15, and a health teacher at the school, Tad Cummins, 15.

After apparent false alarms in Mexico and in California, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation last week confirmed a March 15 sighting of the two.

Late Thursday, after receiving information from a tip, investigators obtained surveillance images from a Walmart on East I-240 Service Road in Oklahoma City, Okla., from the afternoon of March 15, showing Cummins and Thomas shopping at the store. Cummins used cash to purchase various food items, but did not purchase anything else of significance. The surveillance images of Cummins and Thomas – the first obtained by investigators since the alleged kidnapping on March 13 – clearly show Tad Cummins with an altered appearance to darken his hair. The same images show Elizabeth may currently have red hair. Efforts to determine what vehicle they were traveling in remain ongoing.

Thomas, 15, disappeared on Monday, March 13th and is believed to have been kidnapped by 50-year-old Tad Cummins, a former teacher at her school in Maury County, Tennessee. Surveillance video from a gas station in Alabama later that day appeared to show Cummins.

The school district in Maury County terminated Cummins in the wake of an ongoing investigation into alleged inappropriate contact he had with Thomas at the school earlier this year after a student reported seeing Cummins kissing Thomas.

Thomas is a 15-year-old white female, with hazel eyes, stands 5’0” and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings. Cummins is a white male, who stands 6’0”, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He is believe to be armed with two handguns and driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT. A warrant has been issued for Cummins for Sexual Contact with a Minor and Aggravated Kidnapping. On Friday, the TBI added him to the state’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his capture.