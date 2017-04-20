Missing Maury teacher, student located in California

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is preparing for a news conference this afternoon after reporting that Maury County teacher Tad Cummins, 51, and his 15-year-old student, Elizabeth Thomas had been located in the remote mountains of Northern California.

TBI spokesman Josh Devine delivered the news on Twitter just before noon today and later posted a celebratory image on Twitter.

Thomas, 15, disappeared on Monday, March 13th and is believed to have been kidnapped by Cummins, a former health science teacher at Culleoka Unit School, a K-12 school with about 1,000 students in southeast Maury County. Surveillance video from a gas station in Alabama later that day appeared to show Cummins.

Two days later the two appeared on video at a Walmart store in Oklahoma.

The school district in Maury County terminated Cummins in the wake of an investigation into alleged inappropriate contact he had with Thomas at the school earlier this year after a student reported seeing Cummins kissing Thomas.

Cummins may face charges of Sexual Contact with a Minor and Aggravated Kidnapping.