Mom should know: Woodhouse offers 70 spa treatments

As Mother’s Day quickly approaches, we’re all on the hunt to find something special for the woman who has given us everything.

Whether your mom plays the role of CEO of the household, doctor, night nurse, chef, chauffer, teacher, stylist, therapist or all of the above, this Mother’s Day, treat mom to rest and relaxation at The Woodhouse Day Spa.

The Woodhouse Day Spa, located in Franklin’s Meridian Cool Springs, offers more than 70 spa treatments to relax, unwind and revitalize. Woodhouse believes that health, wellness and beauty are intricately linked. From beginning to end, their dedicated spa teams will ensure your journey enhances well-being and enlivens your spirit.

This Mother’s Day, take the guesswork out of spoiling your mom, wife, daughter and any other leading ladies in your life with a Mother’s Day gift card and/or other gifts from The Woodhouse Day Spa. As an additional bonus, now through May 14, Woodhouse will offer a beautiful complimentary floral robe with any purchase of $250 or more in gift cards. The luxury day spa is also offering Mother’s Day packages, including:

Wow Mom

Like mom, this extravagant package goes above and beyond. Consisting of signature Woodhouse treatments, the “Wow Mom” package will instantly transport and relax. The package includes an 80-minute Swedish massage, 80-minute Woodhouse signature Minkyti facial and an 80-minute Woodhouse signature seaweed leaf pedicure for $375.

Mom’s Day Out

This experience will provide some much needed me-time for a mom who seldom has time for herself and is always on the go. The “Mom’s Day Out” package will melt away all stress and consists of a 50-minute Swedish massage, 50-minute illuminating facial and a 50-minute warm agave nectar pedicure for $279.

Mother’s Day, Her Way

Mom knows best. Treat your head of the household to the “Mother’s Day, Her Way” package that will calm her mind and revitalize her spirits. This package includes a 50-minute therapeutic stone massage and a 50-minute lavender and seaweed sugar scrub pedicure for $180.

Showing your love and appreciation for mom shouldn’t be a chore. The Woodhouse Day Spa will be your one-stop solution to finding something special and unique for the woman who does it all.

If you have questions about which treatments mom will like best, contact the spa concierge and let them do the planning! The Woodhouse Day Spa’s professionally trained and dedicated staff takes wellness to the next level by tailoring experiences to fit and exceed their clients’ needs.

Need more gift ideas for birthdays, anniversaries, weddings or baby showers? The Woodhouse Day Spa has the perfect packages for all occasions. Contact the spa at 615-784- 0004 or visit franklin.woodhousespas.com to schedule the ultimate spa experience, and purchase your Mother’s Day packages and gift cards today!