Momma Nik’s Cheesecake Tailgate of the Week: CPA Lions

The Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions hosted the Battle Ground Academy Cougars last Friday night. Many tailgates were happening for this local rivalry game. The largest tailgate in sight though was not full of high school students but families from the lower school.

Fifth grade mothers Nikki Stauffer and Madline Carter wanted to get their fifth grade class at CPA bonding and ready for middle school. Carter had the idea to have a tailgate for the fifth grade students and their family. The result was tables laden with food and laughter all around.

Momma Nik’s Cheesecake had a surprise judge on hand looking for the best tailgate and the hundreds attending the fifth grade tailgate were the winners. Momma Nik’s awarded the tailgate organizers with mason jar cheesecakes – perfect for tailgating.

This week there will be another secret judge at a game near you.