MOMMA NIK’S TAILGATE OF THE WEEK: BGA

The Battle Ground Academy Wildcats played on their home turf last Friday night. The largest tailgate in sight was full of young kids running wild. We’ve seen young families tailgating at the high school games as a trend this year. Love it!

Sixth grade mothers Wendy Thomas and Stephanie Brasili were looking for a way to let the 23 new sixth grade families get to know their new school and friends. Many of the other sixth graders have been at BGA since kindergarten so it was important to get the new kids integrated and having fun.

The kids line the sidewalk and cheer on the football team as they head to the field and yes they were having a blast.

Momma Nik’s Cheesecake had a surprise judge on hand looking for the best tailgate and the hundreds attending the sixth grade tailgate were the winners. Momma Nik’s awarded the tailgate organizers with mason jar cheesecakes – perfect for tailgating.

This week there will be another secret judge at a game near you.