MOMMA NIK’s TAILGATE OF THE WEEK: Tailgate for a Cause

By KELLY GILFILLAN

Tailgate for Cause is the winner of this week’s Momma Nik’s Cheesecake Tailgate of the Week. With the week off of high school football in Williamson County, we decided to head north to surprise our winner for this week. Congratulations to Tailgate for Cause on their great work. You will want to read this one.

Marcus Stamps, Executive Director of Davis House Child Advocacy Center, shared his appreciation of the group and how they turn love of football into helping children.

“We are grateful to TFC. Their contributions provide us with the necessary funds to help four children who have suffered abuse. This is the type of unconventional partnership that is necessary to the community,” Stamps said..

How did this get started?

It started during the preseason in 2015 on a very hot August afternoon at the Titans Stadium. Our regular guests continued to approach Michael Gangwisch and Chris Schmid, executives of V. Alexander & Co., Inc., asking to contribute to the tailgate since we were providing the great food and great atmosphere to party before the Titans game.

We told them not to worry, the Tailgate is a community event for staff, customers, suppliers, family and friends of V. Alexander & Co., Inc. Then it was suggested by our guests to at least have a tip jar for the bartenders.

This sparked the idea to create Tailgate for Cause. We installed a tip jar at the bar, and all tips that are collected each game are donated to the elected charity for that game. V. Alexander & Co., Inc. is an International Freight Forwarder and Customs Broker located in Nashville, TN.

We are a Tennessee based company and we felt it was our responsibility to give back to our community, and Tailgate for Cause was created for that very purpose! All of the people involved in setting up the tailgate, cooking the food, serving the drinks, and playing the music are volunteers from V. Alexander or they are family and friends who are excited to be a part of this event.

How many charities have you helped?

So far we have supported 13 charities.

Relay for Life / The American Cancer Society (Father Ryan High School Michael W. Smith’s Rocketown The Grammy Foundation’s MusiCares The Nashville Rescue Mission The Bridge Ministry The Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt The Journey Home Project — supporting our military Veterans and is chaired by Charly Daniels A Soldiers Child Thyroid Foundation Scott Hamilton CARES Light the night (Leukemia @ Lymphoma Society) Davis House Foundation High Hopes (Special needs children foundation located in Franklin, TN

How many people usually attend?

Generally we have around 125-175 people attend each game

What is the average amount you raise for the charities?

We are currently averaging around $3500 – $5000 per game. To date, we have raised a little over $80,000 for charity.

It seems everyone has so much fun – does that just make it easy?

We have a great time at the tailgates! We have great food, great drinks, great live music each week, and a group of people that care to make a difference. Being able to donate the proceeds to charity each game makes all the work involved well worth it! We live by the saying on our Tailgate for Cause shirts….”ALWAYS A PARTY, FOR ALL THE RIGHT REASONS”

We have to give a very Special Thanks to:

Alexander & Co., Inc. — The main sponsor for Tailgate for Cause

The volunteer team (which is mostly staff members of V. Alexander & Co., Inc.)

Mark Mulch who organizes the music for each tailgate party with the help of his songwriting friends

The Sponsors:

Under ARMOUR

VW of Cool Springs

Giovanni’s of Nashville

Van Meter Insurance Group

The Hemphill Brothers

Quite Quick Productions

Logobrands

Ajax Turner

North American Stamping Group

SM Ingredients

Cuestion Spirits

Bert & Romy Beeler

Mike & Kim Swett

Mike Barnett

Chris & Waldi Schmid