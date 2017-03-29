Monday is voter registration deadline for Brentwood election

Monday, April 3rd is the last day to register to vote in order to participate in the upcoming May 2, 2017 Brentwood Municipal Election.

According to a reminder from Chad Gray, Administrator of Elections for Williamson County, Brentwood residents may register in person or by-mail. Office hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Williamson County Election Commission, 1320 West Main Street, Suite 140.

Forms may be postmarked no later than April 3, 2017 in order to be timely filed.

“It is important for all the residents of Brentwood to make sure they are registered to vote if they want the opportunity to have their voices heard at the ballot box in the upcoming election” Gray said.

Voters will have the chance to choose among four candidates seeking election to three positions on the City Commission for four year terms. Read Brentwood Home Page’s candidate profiles HERE.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, May 2, at ten different precincts throughout the city.

Early Voting will be conducted April 12-April 27 at The Brentwood Library (8109 Concord Road), the Brentwood Municipal Building (5211 Maryland Way) and the Election Commission Office. Early voting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays (April 15 & April 22) from 8 a.m. to noon.

Offices will be closed on April 14 in observance of Good Friday.

For more information or sample ballots, contact the Election office at (615)790-5711 or visit www.williamsonvotes.net.