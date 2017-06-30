Money-saving Independence Day restaurant and retail deals

By ASHLEY COKER

As with any national holiday, popular restaurants and retailers are rolling out deals to get shoppers in their stores this July 4 holiday.

Some of the best deals in the region are listed below.

Restaurants

– Outback Steakhouse: Free appetizer with the purchase of any entrée Friday and Saturday

– Carrabba’s Italian Grill: 20 percent off all bills from July 2 to July 5. Discount excludes alcohol, tax and gratuity

– Pizza Hut: Instead of deals, this pizza chain is offering a limited edition product. Hot dog bites pizza crust will be available starting at $11.99.

– Red Robin: A free ticket to see “Terminator Genisys” or “War for the Planet of the Apes” with the purchase of any $25 gift card

– Hungry Howie’s: Order online and use the code “JULY4” to get a medium, one-topping pizza for just $0.04 with the purchase of a large, one-topping pizza at regular price

– Starbucks: Buy one, get one free iced espresso drinks from 2 to 5 p.m. through Sunday

Retailers

– Ann Taylor: Everything in the store is 50 percent off through Monday. Use code “JUSTBEACHY” to get the deal online.

– Forever 21: Sale items are buy one, get one free with the code “BOGOFREE!” at online checkout.

– H&M: Up to 60 percent off select items in stores and online

– Kmart: Buy one pair of sandals or flip flops, get a second pair for $1 through July 8

– Lane Bryant: Buy one, get one free shorts and capris

– Old Navy: Entire store marked down through Wednesday, including most dresses marked down to $8

– Anthropologie: 30 percent off already discounted home goods and free online shipping through Tuesday

– Home Depot: 40 percent off appliances through July 12

– Target: 30 percent off home items, plus an extra 15 percent off with code “AMERICA”

– Urban Outfitters: 30 percent off already discounted items through Wednesday

– Best Buy: Deep discounts on popular electronics and televisions.