Perelada’s Cava is an exciting, new product that the store has in stock. Cava is a type of Spanish sparkling wine that is getting lots of buzz in the U.S. after years of popularity abroad. It is made the same way that champagne is, and in terms of taste, it is more similar to your typical champagne than Prosecco. It is not usually sweet, but comes in several different styles including Brut Reserva, Brut Rosé, Semi Sec and Dulce. This gives a range of sharper and sweeter tastes, so there is something for everyone.

The most common grape varieties used when making Cava are macabeu, which are sweet, parellada, which are subtle and fresh, and xarelo, which gives body to the wine. It originated in Spain, where it was used in traditional celebrations such as baptisms, marriage ceremonies, dinners and parties.

With the marked price difference compared to imported champagne, Cava has become much more popular in the U.S. in recent years. If you’re a fan of champagne, Moon Wine & Spirits recommends trying out one of their new Cavas to taste the delicious, subtle differences for a reasonable price. Depending on the type of Cava, it pairs well with all sorts of dishes including salads, pasta and seafood. This sparkling wine is as versatile as it is delicious.

