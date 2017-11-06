Moon Wine & Spirits hosts Holiday Open House Tuesday with food, drinks, gifts

By REBEKAH JONES

Moon Wine & Spirits is bringing you lots of holiday cheer with their annual Holiday Open House on Tuesday, November 7.

The open house will last from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public. They will be offering holiday shopping snacks and a wine tasting. The delicious Caymus Wine from Wagner Family Vineyards, based out of Napa Valley in California will be served at the event.

If you’re looking for an easy, unique gift for a friend or loved one, Moon Wine & Spirits is the place to go. They do custom engravings in-house including Yeti and Corkcicle products, wine glasses, coasters, leather goods, cutting boards and glassware.

Make sure to stop by to kick off your holiday season with Moon Wine & Spirits!

They are located at the corner of Moores Lane and Franklin Road and are open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, you can visit their website, Facebook page or call (615) 472-1772.