Moon Wine & Spirits provides fall cocktails galore

The official start of fall is only a week and half away, and the season ushers in a whole new world of cocktails and drinks.

Things start getting cooler, the drinks get more unique and event season brings in lots of new reasons to sit back and take a sip.

Moon Wine & Spirits in Cool Springs has a wide variety of gins, vodkas, rums and tequilas to make all your seasonal drink dreams come true. For those that are not quite ready to for autumn, below we have included four cocktail-worthy holidays coming up: Mexican Independence Day, National Vodka Day, International Gin & Tonic Day, and of course Halloween!

Fall Cocktails:

Dramble

1 ¼ parts Drambuie

¾ part Hendrick’s Gin

½ part Lemon Juice

½ part Crème de Mure

2 tsp Cranberry –Orange Compote

1 tsp Plain Greek Yogurt

Add all ingredients to a mixing tin with ice. Shake vigorously and double-strain into double rocks glass over pebble ice. Garnish with skewered cranberries & lemon twist.

Pumpkin Spice Lebowski

2 parts Reyka Vodka

1 part Coffee Liqueur

1 part Heavy Cream

½ tsp of Pumpkin Pie Spice

Combine heavy cream and pumpkin pie spice into cocktail shaker and shake. Add Reyka Vodka and Coffee Liqueur and shake with ice. Serve on the rocks and garnish with cocoa puffs.

Brooklyn Bridge

2 Parts Glenfiddich 15

½ Part Drambuie

½ Part Dry Vermouth

Dash Fig Bitters

Luxardo Maraschino Cherry garnish

Stir all ingredients in mixing glass and serve up with a cherry garnish.

Spirited Celebrations

Sept. 16 – Mexican Independence Day

The Freshest Sangrita by Jaime Salas, National Milagro Ambassador

4 parts Milagro Silver Tequila

4 parts fresh lime juice

4 parts grapefruit juice

8 parts Grenadine

3 Red Serrano peppers

In four shooter glasses, pour Milagro Silver neat. Cut Serrano peppers in half and remove and veins, seeds or stems. Blend the halves with remaining ingredients and allow pepper infusion to steep for 2-3 hours. Strain and pour into four separate shooter glasses.

Oct. 4 – National Vodka Day

Icelandic Pear 75

1 ½ part Reyka Vodka

½ part Lemon Juice

¼ part Simple Syrup

2 part Pear Juice

Top Champagne

Combine all ingredients into cocktail shaker except champagne. Shake, serve in a coupe, top with champagne and garnish with a lemon twist.

Oct. 19 – International Gin & Tonic Day

Hendricks Gin G&T

1 Parts Hendrick’s Gin

2 Parts Tonic Water

Fill a highball glass with good cubed ice. Combine all ingredients and give a gentle stir.

Oct. 31 – Halloween

Vampire’s Weakness (a Boulevardier)

1 ¼ part Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey

1 part Campari

1 part Sweet vermouth

Garnish: 1 Bloodied Eyeball – Made using a Lychee, a blueberry and fruit preserves which create the veins.

Pumpkin Fright (Irish Old Fashioned)

2 part Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey

¾ part Bénédictine

2 dashes Angostura bitters

2 dashes Orange bitters

Garnish: Orange slice, Pumpkin Face garnish