More than 560 turn out to serve during Days of Caring

Above, Cristina Lara, of Publix, helps clean a horse enclosure at Franklin’s Center for Living and Learning on Sept. 14 as part of United Way of Williamson County’s 2017 Days of Caring. // SUBMITTED

UNITED WAY OF WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Hundreds of volunteers gathered last week to work hands-on with a variety of local nonprofits as part of United Way of Williamson County’s 2017 Days of Caring event.

More than 560 volunteers, the majority from the local business community, took all or part of their days Sept. 14 and 15 to tackle projects throughout the community. For some volunteers, that meant cleaning gutters for an elderly couple with mobility issues; for others, it meant building an arbor for a “learning

garden” at a local school, decorating in a group home for individuals with special needs or sorting food at a food bank.

Not only does volunteerism reduce costs, enabling the programs to serve more people, but many times they are projects that would be difficult – if not impossible – to complete otherwise simply due to budgetary or staffing limitations.

“We’re so grateful for all of our volunteers,” said UWWC President and CEO Pam Bryant. “The work that these volunteers do is incredibly valuable to not just the nonprofit community, but to the community as a whole.”

The combined economic impact of this year’s Days of Caring volunteer efforts is estimated at nearly $63,000, but this figure does not encompass the full impact of the volunteers’ contributions.

“To put it simply, the work these volunteers are doing makes peoples’ lives better,” Bryant said.

Days of Caring is held each September to promote the spirit and value of volunteerism, to increase awareness of local human service programs, and to demonstrate what people working together for the community’s good can accomplish.

United Way of Williamson County offers volunteering

opportunities year-round. To learn more, visit uwwc.org/volunteer/