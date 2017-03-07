Morning Pointe deepens relationship with Columbia State with scholarship

From left, Steve Stewart, Morning Pointe of Franklin executive director; Debbie Fields, Morning Pointe regional director of healthcare operations; Lori Hoeger, Morning Pointe Foundation executive director; Adam Moritz, Columbia State student Morning Pointe scholarship recipient; Tyner Brooks, Morning Pointe of Brentwood executive director; Bridget Barger, Morning Pointe of Columbia Life enrichment director; Tyler Sneed, Morning Pointe of Columbia executive director; Barbara Blum, Columbia State nursing director; Brittany Wilkinson, Morning Pointe of Columbia resident services director and Bethany Lay, Columbia State executive for advancement and executive director of the Columbia State Foundation. // SUBMITTED PHOTO

COLUMBIA STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Adam Moritz, a Columbia State Community College student who is pursuing a career in critical care nursing, has been awarded the first-ever Morning Pointe nursing scholarship, following the establishment of clinical rotations at the care facilities.

“This scholarship is a huge blessing and a tremendous honor,” Moritz said in a press release announcing the new program.

The scholarship was established by the Morning Pointe Foundation to engage exceptional nursing students and encourage a growing workforce in the senior health care field. This partnership offers opportunities for students to do clinicals at Morning Pointe facilities, for Morning Pointe professional providers to serve as guest speakers and advisers in Columbia State programs and for Columbia State graduates to help sustain the senior health care workforce.

“We thank Morning Pointe Foundation for their involvement in the community and for their commitment to students in the health care field,” said Bethany Lay, Columbia State executive for advancement and executive director of the Columbia State Foundation. “These are the students that will one day be the providers for us or our loved ones.”

There are four Morning Pointe locations in the Columbia State service area – Columbia, Franklin, Brentwood and the newest opening in Spring Hill. Morning Pointe communities are aiming to become the provider of choice for assisted living and Alzheimer’s care services.

The Morning Pointe Foundation is expanding its partnership with area colleges to raise awareness of growing career opportunities in geriatrics. To learn more about the Morning Pointe Foundation Scholarship, visit www.MorningPointeFoundation. com/invest-in-a-scholar.