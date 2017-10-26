Morning Pointe honors original residents, employees after five years in Brentwood

Above, George Williams, Tyner Brooks, Michelle Howard, Margie Carder, Ken Travis and Regie Ragland celebrate the fifth anniversary of Morning Pointe of Brentwood assisted living and Alzheimer’s memory care. // SUBMITTED

INDEPENDENT HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES

Morning Pointe of Brentwood residents, associates, family members and volunteers celebrated the assisted living and Alzheimer’s memory care community’s fifth anniversary serving Williamson County.

During the celebration, Michelle Howard, business office director, and Henrietta Okai, resident assistant, were recognized as the first employees. Margie Carder, who joined the Morning Pointe family in November 2012, was presented with flowers for being the community’s longest resident.

After recognition was given, all of the guests rewarded themselves with savory biscuits with all the fixings, and fun activities with one another as part of the life enrichment and Meaningful Day(tm) programs.