Morning Pointe is partner in jobs program for students with disabilities

Above, students Savannah Miller and Haileigh Taylor, Candace Cox, food services director at Morning Pointe of Franklin, and Laverne Holland, paraprofessional job coach at JOBS Transition II, take part in the job training experience at the assisted living and memory care community.

INDEPENDENT HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES

Morning Pointe of Franklin is an assisted living and memory care community, but it’s also grounds for job training for students in the JOBS Transition II program.

Serving the community for more than 15 years, JOBS Transition II is a four-year program that helps graduating students with intellectual and physical disabilities develop essential workplace skills.

Twice a week, the students visit Morning Pointe for their job training, learning time management and customer service while washing dishes and setting tables. The trainees also enjoy interacting with the seniors, showing the residents what they’ve learned by assisting with day-to-day activities.

“We teach them how to go out and get the job and how to maintain the job,” says Laverne Holland, paraprofessional job coach at JOBS Transition II. “They learn what is to be expected in work environment.”

Holland says the program has made the students “more confident and more organized,” and that Morning Pointe has provided a pleasant atmosphere for the students to put their new skills to the test.

“Providing community-based learning opportunities inside the school is very difficult,” says Leya White, JOBS Transition II teacher. “I am so thankful that my students have been able to come to Morning Pointe of Franklin. It has been an extremely positive experience that we hope to continue in the future.”

As part of Morning Pointe’s life enrichment program, students are invited to interact with the seniors by volunteering their time and talents. The residents look forward to visitors of all ages. Both groups enjoy the many benefits of intergenerational activity while learning from one another.

“Our residents can’t wait for young people to come and spend time with them,” says Patricia Adcock, life enrichment director at Morning Pointe. “To be able to have this program here at Morning Pointe is a win-win for the seniors, the students and the greater community.”