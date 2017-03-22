Brentwood Morning Rotary shares love of reading with Antioch students

Pictured from left to right: Jim Bradford, Mike Sowers, HK Derryberry, Jim Owens, Francene Kavin, Mitch Mitchell, Jerry Crawford, and Larry Boyd.

BY LANDON WOODROOF

The students of J.E. Moss Elementary School in Antioch recently received over 900 books from the Brentwood Morning Rotary Club as part of a program the club sponsors each year to give every student in the school a book.

The club has been volunteering at Moss Elementary for around 15 years, member Larry Boyd said. Once a month, several members will go to the school to read books to students. Once a year, they do the sort of mass book donation that just occurred on March 9. The club also provides dictionaries to each third-grader at Moss Elementary on an annual basis.

In years past, club members have read to second-grade classes at Moss Elementary. This year, however, due to some scheduling conflicts, Boyd and other volunteers are reading to first-grade classes.

Individual volunteers are usually assigned to one class that they will read to the whole year.

“It’s extremely rewarding for those of us who go in terms of getting to know the students and the teachers,” Boyd, who is a retired engineer, said. “And they are most appreciative.”

Boyd gets a kick out of knowing that he has become part of the Moss Elementary community. He recalled how a couple of weeks ago his regular first-grade class was set to go on a field trip so he was assigned to read to a kindergarten class. As he walked to that class, he noticed a bunch of third graders lined up waiting for the bus.

“As I walked by I heard a bunch of children holler Mr. Boyd, Mr. Boyd, Mr. Boyd!, and it was my class I read to all the time so they know me,” he said.

A news release from the Morning Rotary Club notes that students at Moss Elementary come “from very diverse racial, ethnic and social backgrounds.” The school’s website states that students “speak more than 21 languages and are from all over the world.”

One of the things that Boyd hopes to impart to every one of these students he talks to at Moss Elementary is that their horizons are limitless. If they set their minds to it, they can achieve anything.

“One of my statements that I make to them when I start is that if they can read they can be anything they want to be when they grow up,” Boyd said. “They can be an engineer like me or they can be the President of the United States.”

As much as the students may get out of the visits from Morning Rotary Club volunteers, though, it is clear that the volunteers also find the experience richly rewarding. Boyd loves coming to Moss to read and looks forward to it each month. He has no plans of ever stopping.

“A long as I’m able…I will continue to go read at J.E. Moss. That’s how important it is for me to be involved in these children’s lives and their teachers,’” Boyd said.

That type of public service is what the Rotary Club is all about for Boyd. He hopes that the volunteer work done by club members at Moss Elementary will prove inspiring to others throughout the community.

“Service above self is our rotary theme, and so we need people to know that we’re out there trying to do some good and trying to make a difference in people’s lives,” he said.

The Morning Rotary Club of Brentwood meets Wednesday mornings at 7 a.m. at the City Cafe in Brentwood.