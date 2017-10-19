Most local elementary, middle school students meet or exceed state English and math standards, according to inaugural TNReady results

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

The majority of Williamson County Schools middle and elementary school students are hitting or surpassing the state’s expectations in English and math according to results of the inaugural 3-8 TNReady testing.

Numbers released by the Department of Education Thursday showed that 67.4 percent of WCS students in third through eighth grade scored on track or mastered in English while the state showed 33.8 percent.

In an even larger feat, 74.5 percent of WCS elementary and middle school students met or surpassed state expectations while 38 percent met or exceeded the same standards statewide.

“We continue to be incredibly proud of the work our educators and students are doing each day, and TNReady provides us with one key feedback loop that we all can use to provide every student in Tennessee with a high-quality education,” Education Commissioner Candice McQueen said. “These results show us both where we can learn from schools that are excelling and where we have specific schools or student groups that need better support to help them achieve success – so they graduate from high school with the ability to choose their path in life. We are also particularly proud given what today’s results represent: providing families and educators with better information about students’ performance so they can help them improve.”

Below is a rubric on understanding TNReady results:

Mastered = Advanced, above the high expectations for this grade in this subject

On Track/On Grade Level = Meeting the high expectations for this grade in this subject

Approaching = Close to reaching the high expectations for this grade in this subject

Below = Not yet approaching the high expectations for this grade in this subject