Movie composer Williams’ Nashville Symphony debut will be broadcast, live streamed

NASHVILLE SYMPHONY

John Williams’ first-ever Nashville appearance on Sept. 9 at Schermerhorn Symphony Center will be broadcast live by Nashville Public Radio’s 91Classical, giving fans of the legendary composer the chance to experience the sold-out concert on the radio, online and via mobile app.

An Evening with John Williams & the Nashville Symphony – which kicks off the orchestra’s 2017/18 season and will benefit the Symphony’s education and community programs – will be the finale to 91Classical’s first-ever Radio Fest, a day of hourly live performances by Nashville musicians on Friday, Sept. 8.

The concert will open with Nashville Symphony music director Giancarlo Guerrero conducting Williams’ concerto for orchestra and bassoon entitled The Five Sacred Trees, a showcase for principal bassoonist Julia Harguindey. The second half will feature Williams conducting the orchestra as they perform highlights from some of his more than 100 film scores.

The performance will be aired on 91Classical WFCL-FM beginning at 8 p.m. on Sept. 9. Listeners can also tune in online at www.91one.org or via the Nashville Public Radio mobile app. Click here for more information about streaming options and the mobile app.