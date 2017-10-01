Mrs. Tennessee pageant sets spring date in Spring Hill

The 2018 Mrs. Tennessee America Pageant, the Official State Preliminary to the Mrs. America Pageant, will be held March 9-11, 2018, with finals on Sunday, March 11, 2018, in Spring Hill, Tenn., at a venue yet to be announced.

The contestants will be treated to a weekend of publicity opportunities, luncheons, dinners, and more.

To qualify, contestants must be at least 18 years of age, married, a resident of her state for at least 3 months (residency at a military base is acceptable) and of good moral character. Contestants will be judged in 4 categories including personal interview, beauty, swimsuit, and evening gown, each worth 25% of her total score. There are additional awards given for Fitness (Swimsuit Award), Best Smile, Photogenic, Mrs. Congeniality, and Top Ad Sales.

Mrs. Tennessee’s prizes will include an expense paid trip to Mrs. America and an array of prizes and gift certificates totaling in excess of $16,000.

The reigning Mrs. Tennessee, Virginia Mulrooney, competed in the 2018 Mrs. America Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada, held in August. The Mrs. Tennessee Pageant focuses on the beauty and accomplishments of married women. Pageant judges will be looking for contestants who are not only beautiful, but articulate, and well rounded … whether their days are focused on family, career, civic duties, or a combination of all.

For more information about becoming a contestant email the state director, Caitlin Jadofsky at cdjadofsky@gmail.com or visit the website www.mrstennesseeameric a.com.