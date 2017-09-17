MTSU recruiting tour will start with stop in Cool Springs

MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY

Franklin is the first stop on the 12-city True Blue Tour, a recruiting effort by Middle Tennessee State University.

MTSU administrators, deans, admissions and financial aid staff, advisers and

others from numerous university departments will be part of the event, set for Oct. 3 at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs, 700 Cool Springs Blvd., Franklin.

MTSU goes on the road to recruit prospective high school, transfer and graduate students from Williamson, Maury and other nearby counties; meet their families; and entertain high school counselors and area community college staff. Visitors at the event will be informed of new, growing and other programs, and will be able to pose questions to MTSU personnel.

The tour starts with an 11:30 a.m. luncheon for counselors and community college staff.

It continues with a 6 p.m. reception for students and their families.