MTSU to host “Star Party” for upcoming solar eclipse

Middle Tennessee State University is holding a Physics and Astronomy Star Party on Friday, April 14.

“The 2017 Great American Eclipse at MTSU” star party begins at 6:30 p.m. in Room 102 of MTSU’s Wiser-Patten Science Hall. Associate professor, Chuck Higgins, will discuss this summer’s solar eclipse, which will cross directly over Nashville.

After the lecture, there will be a telescope viewing for any who are interested. The star parties are free and open to the public. To find Wiser-Patten Science Hall and nearby parking, visit http://tinyurl.com/MTSUParkingMap.

The actual eclipse will occur Monday, August 21. For Nashville, the eclipse should begin around 1:28 p.m. and last nearly two minutes. Because of the path of the eclipse, it is being considered a 100-year event.

According to the press release, Higgins said, “The moon will pass directly between the Earth and the sun, and the shadow of the moon will follow a path across the continental United States from Oregon to South Carolina.” He added, “This is a once-in-a-lifetime event.”

On the day of the eclipse, MTSU will host a public viewing session at the MTSU observatory.

School groups will be invited to attend that day. Higgins said they plan to livestream the event and provide links to education activities athttp://www.mtsu.edu/eclipse/.

For more information, you can call 615-898-2483, 615-898-5946 or visit http://www.mtsu.edu/programs/astronomy/ and http://www.mtsu.edu/programs/physics/.