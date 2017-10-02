MTSU True Blue tour makes first stop Tuesday in Franklin

Franklin on Tuesday is the first stop on the Middle Tennessee State University 12-city True Blue Tour.

The tour takes administrators, deans, admissions and financial aid staff, advisers and others from numerous university departments on the road to recruit prospective high school, transfer and graduate students from Williamson, Maury, and other nearby counties; meet their families; and entertain high school counselors and area community college staff.

The tour begins at 12:30 p.m. with a luncheon for counselors and community college staff at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs, 700 Cool Springs Blvd., Franklin.

At 6 p.m. the delegation will hold a reception for students and their families at the hotel.

Visitors will be informed of new, growing and other programs,such as fermentation science, religious studies, dance, Africana studies; as well as audio production journalism an video and film production from existing course concentrations.