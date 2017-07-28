Murfreesboro’s Discovery Center hopes to open new location in Franklin, if given a chance

PHOTO: Tara MacDougal, CEO of the Discovery Center, talks about the interactive water table located behind her, and plans to build a new center in Franklin. // Photo by Cliff Hightower

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in three stories highlighting potential developers of city of Franklin-owned property along Mack Hatcher Parkway and Spencer Creek Road.

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The children sat intently listening Friday morning as Kati Woodward gave a presentation.

“What would you do if you had ice powers?” Woodward, the mobile education coordinator for the Discover Center, asked. “What would you do?”

“I’d make snow!” one little girl exclaimed.

The Discovery Center at Murfee Spring, located in Murfreesboro, hopes to bring that same kind of education to Franklin and build a children’s museum on the banks of the Harpeth River.

They are one of three potential developers who would like to lease property from the city and develop a 54-acre tract of land along Mack Hatcher Parkway and Spencer Creek Road. They would transform the woodlands into a new Discover Center for kids.

The other potential developers include Cheekwood Golf Course, who want to expand their course, and the Franklin Housing Commission, who want to build affordable housing.

Just weeks ago, the three potential developers gave presentations to the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen. They hope to hear back in a couple of months with a decision.

Tara MacDougal, CEO of the Discovery Center, said she thinks opening a Discovery Center in Franklin is a natural fit.

“What’s not to love about having this in your town?” MacDougal said.

The Discovery Center in Murfreesboro was built in 2002. The nonprofit agency has been in existence for 30 years. Before their current location, they were in a Victorian House in Murfreesboro.

Besides the museum, they also have more than 20 acres next to them with trails that run through wetlands owned by the city of Murfreesboro. They currently sit on city property and have a 50-year lease with Murfreesboro.

That’s one reason why they think they should be a strong contender for being able to lease Franklin city property, MacDougal said.

“We already know who we are and what we do,” she said.

Don’t be deceived by the word “museum” in children’s museum. There are only a few things behind glass at the Discovery Center. The majority of the museum is hands on with children being able to interact with displays.

An original antique fire truck is a fan favorite where children can don fire coats, helmets and pretend to drive the truck. The center has more than 50 animals it can show for science projects including hissing cockroaches, rabbits and plenty of snakes. There’s one area for children to create art and another where they can build miniature cities.

MacDougal said instead of the fire truck, they hope to incorporate trolleys in Franklin. She said they imagine a miniature downtown Franklin in the museum.

On a broader scale, they envision being next to the Harpeth River so that they can utilize its natural resources. This could include kayak launches and walking trails.

Partnering with area schools to for educational opportunities for children is one of their main goals, MacDougal said.

“We know how to use the outdoor area as well,” MacDougal said. “That’s as important as the indoor.”

Board members have asked how each of the potential developers felt about sharing the site with one another. MacDougal did not hesitate to say they are open to the idea. The majority of the land they want is within the flood plain that no one else would use, she said.

She said she did not see how sharing with other developers would diminish their product whatsoever.

“By nature, we’re a very collaborative entity,” she said.

Cliff Hightower can be reached at mailto:cliff.hightower@homepagemediagroup.comor follow him on Twitter @CliffHightower.