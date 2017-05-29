Murfreesboro’s growth is in U.S. top 15; Franklin’s is second in state

Murfreesboro, Tenn., is among the 15 fastest-growing large cities in the U.S., according to new population estimates released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau and disseminated by the Tennessee State Data Center.

Of the 15 fastest-growing large cities—those with a population of 50,000 residents or more—10 were in the South.

“Overall, cities in the South continue to grow at a faster rate than any other U.S. region,” said Amel Toukabri, a demographer in the Census Bureau’s population division. “Since the 2010 census, the population in large Southern cities grew by an average of 9.4 percent. In comparison, cities in the West grew 7.3 percent, while cities in the Northeast and Midwest had much lower growth rates of 1.8 percent and 3 percent, respectively.”

In Tennessee, Murfreesboro has been the fastest-growing large city for the past three years. Its population increased from 126,061 residents in 2015 to 131,947 residents in 2016. Franklin has been the second-fastest-growing city in Tennessee for the past two years, increasing from 72,610 in 2015 to 74,794 in 2016.

Enumerators counted 62,487 people in Franklin in the last decennial census in 2010. Murfreesboro had 108,755 in that head count.

Most of the state’s cities with 50,000 or more residents experienced growth.

The census counted 37,060 people in Brentwood in 2010, and estimated 42,517 in 2016. Nolensville was at 5,861 in 2010, with an estimate of 7,580 in 2016. In Spring Hill, 29,036 were counted in 2010, and the 2016 estimate is 37,731.

The Census Bureau will release additional population estimates by age, sex, race and Hispanic origin for the nation, states and counties June 22 .