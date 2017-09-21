Music and Molasses Festival celebrates harvest this weekend

TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

The Tennessee Agricultural Museum, located about 4 miles north of Brentwood at historic Ellington Agricultural Center in Nashville, is celebrating the harvest this weekend with the annual Music and Molasses Festival.

The food, fellowship and fun all have a connection to the history of agriculture in Tennessee, including watching the sparks fly as the blacksmith turns iron into horseshoes, watching the sorghum run through the horse-turned mill, or watching the children enjoying a pony ride.

There’s something for everyone, and plenty of items to purchase fresh from local artisans, bakers and growers.

The Music and Molasses is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Ellington Agricultural Center, 440 Hogan Rd.

Click here to purchase tickets online for a discount

Tickets purchased at the gate are $7 per person. Children age 3 and under are free. Cash and major credit cards are accepted.

Visitors are welcome to bring a lawn chair to sit back, relax and enjoy the entertainment on the lawn.

Service animals are the only pets allowed to enter the festival for the protection and comfort of guests and festival animals.

No outside food or beverages, please.

Parking and Shuttles

Parking attendants will direct visitors to on-campus or satellite parking. Shuttles are available to transport guests to the pedestrian entrance in front of the Tennessee Agricultural Museum as well as from the TWRA vehicle entrance to the Ed Jones Auditorium.

Entrances

There will be pedestrian entrances into the festival at the Museum and at the main gates off of Hogan Road. There will be a third drive-in entrance at TWRA.

Each attendee will receive a wristband color-coded by day.