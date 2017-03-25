Musical “Addams Family” comes to Jamison Hall Apr. 7

Columbia State Community College’s commercial entertainment program will present this year’s annual spring musical, “The Addams Family,” April 7 in the Jamison Hall of The Factory at Franklin.

Join the spooky, mysterious and comedic world of Gomez, Morticia, Fester, Grandma, Wednesday, Pugsley and Lurch as they gather to celebrate life and death, connect with their past and attempt to bond with a family much different than theirs.

“The Addams Family” is fun for all ages,” said Cathy Hudnall, program director and assistant professor of commercial entertainment. “This chilling musical comedy is sure to please.”

The spring musical begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for this event are $18 for adults and $14 for seniors and children ages 3 – 10. Group rates are available.

To purchase tickets, visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/ AddamsFamily, or call 615.790.4420. Hudnall encourages everyone to purchase their tickets in advance, as seating is limited.

The Factory is located at 230 Franklin Road, Franklin. Additional information about the commercial entertainment program can be found at www.ColumbiaState.edu/CEN.

The Addams Family is the authorized 65 – 70 minute edition of the Broadway musical and is presented through an arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide. All authorized performance materials are supplied by TRW. For more information, visit www.theatricalrights.com.