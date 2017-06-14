Musical theater camps each end with a stage performance

WILLIAMSON COUNTY PARKS AND RECREATION

Williamson County Parks and Recreation is offering four new musical theater camps at the new Performing Arts Center in Franklin and at the Franklin Rec Center during June and July.

All camps will be led by professional vocalist and artistic director Julia Nolan (www.julianolan.com) and Mia Rose Lynn, a professional singer-songwriter and actress (www.miaroselynne.com).

Disney Favorites Performing Arts Camps

The Disney Favorites camps let participants sing and dance through Disney movie musical numbers ranging from classics like Mary Poppins to contemporary hits like Moana. Daily instruction will include singing, dancing and acting in preparation for a special showcase performance at the end of the week.

Two camps will be held.

A camp for ages 7-17 will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, June 26-30, at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center, 112 Everbright Ave. in Franklin ($200, #9961), with shows on June 30 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

A camp for ages 3-6 will be held from 9 a.m. to noon daily July 17-21 at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd., ($200, #9962), with a performance beginning at noon on Friday, July 21. Register on line at www.wcparksandrec.com.

Give My Regards to Broadway

Designed for theatre-loving kids ages 7-18, this summer intensive is all about popular Broadway show tunes.

The 5-day camp encourages aspiring artists with a variety of small group classes. All levels of experience are welcome. The Broadway camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily July 24-28 at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center, 112 Everbright Ave. in Franklin ($200, #9963), with a high-energy show at 2 p.m. on July 28. Register now at www.wcparksandrec.com.

Lights, Camera, Music!

Celebrate the Golden Era of Hollywood with 100 years of musical numbers in a stage performance. Learn how a production is put together, and how to develop your talents. The 5-day camp is for ages 7-18 and includes a practice CD, lyric booklet and 25 hours of professional instruction. Lights, Camera, Music! will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily July 31-August 4 at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center, 112 Everbright Ave. in Franklin ($200, #9964), with performances on at 2 p.m. and at 5 p.m. on Aug. 4. Register now at www.wcparksandrec.com.