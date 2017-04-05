Musician comes forward to claim stolen Dobro

The Brentwood Police Department announced on Wednesday that the owner of a stolen antique Dobro resonator guitar has reclaimed his instrument.

Detectives reunited the stolen guitar with its owner on March 31. After speaking with the owner/victim, it was determined that the guitar had been stolen during shipping in December of 2016. The Dobro belonged to a former touring country musician who was notified by a friend who saw the news story on WSMV. The owner was able to supply identifying information to detectives and later came to Brentwood Police Headquarters to claim the instrument.

Detective Adrian Breedlove with the Brentwood Police Department identified the suspect as Dwight Clark, 47, of Nashville, and said he was arrested on Tuesday, March 21. Breedlove said that Clark confessed to the theft of the Dobro and several other guitars. These instruments were stolen in three separate incidents.