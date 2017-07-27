Naming committee meets to discuss new elementary school on Split Log Road

By LANDON WOODROOF

A committee made up of Williamson County Board of Education commissioners, County Commissioners and Williamson County Schools staff members met Thursday morning in Brentwood to discuss the process that will go into naming the new elementary school planned on Split Log Road near its intersection with Ragsdale Road.

The naming committee is responsible for reviewing community input on what the new school should be named. The committee will review all of the names suggested by the public in response to surveys and other forms of solicitation and then whittle down that list to between three and five names. They will submit those names to WCS Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney who will in turn submit them to the school board, which is responsible for making the final decision.

The committee will begin to seek community input on the name through surveys and other means in August. The naming committee will then meet for a second time and consider the names. The final names the committee selects will be sent to the school board around the middle of September.

“Our job is mainly to not worry about the colors or the mascot or anything,” Denise Goodwin, WCS’s assistant superintendent of elementary schools, said at the meeting. “Ours strictly is to name the school so these principals can begin their work in January.” She said new principals for the Split Log school and two other schools WCS is opening for the 2018-2019 school year will be appointed in October, but will not formally take their positions until January.

WCS Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Dr. Charles Farmer said it is important for new schools to be named by the time the new principals are appointed.

“It’s important for when they take the reins figuratively in October for them to know what the name of the schools going to be be so they can get their community to vote on their mascot and those kind of things as well,” Farmer said.

Goodwin said new principals have a lot on their plates, including organizing PTOs and ordering instructional materials and furniture, among many other things. Having a school name in place clears the way for them to get onto other business.

The naming committee has a considerable bit of leeway in determining its final list. The only real suggestion they were provided states, “Naming buildings and ancillary facilities after individuals is discouraged.” Doing so, however, is not prohibited.

Goodwin provided committee members with some historical material about the area in case they wanted to factor that in to their decision-making process. This material included an account by Brentwood historian T. Vance Little of a school that existed on Split Log Road between about the mid-19th and mid-20th centuries.

Overall, Goodwin said coming up with a name for the school should be a task that gets the community involved with the early stages of their new school.

“It’s really important the community feels very connected to this process,” she said.

The naming committee is made up of:

Jeff Ford – County Commissioner

Lew Green – County Commissioner

Tommy Little – County Commissioner

Paul Webb – County Commissioner

Gary Anderson – School Board Member

Jay Galbreath – School Board Member

Anne McGraw – School Board Member

Karen Caldwell – Principal of Sunset Elementary School

Rebekah Loffi – Principal of Kenrose Elementary School

Kari Miller – Principal of Mill Creek Middle School

Julie Sparrow – Principal of Mill Creek Elementary School

Jill Burgin – Mayor of Brentwood