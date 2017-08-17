NASA tool lets you find best places to view eclipse in Brentwood

By LANDON WOODROOF

Brentwood is right on the edge of the path of totality for next Monday’s eclipse. That means that most of the city is just within the range necessary to get the full experience of a full eclipse.

The duration of the full eclipse that will be visible, though, varies considerably depending on which part of town you are in. Near the northern edge of the city, visibility times can reach up to a full minute or just over. On the other hand, there are some areas in Brentwood and parts just south that will not see full totality at all.

While 99.8 percent totality, which is what is expected to be visible from downtown Franklin, might sound great, experts say it is a far cry from seeing the sun completely obscured by the moon.

“A partial eclipse is pretty neat, but actually seeing a total eclipse is a whole different ballgame,” Dr. Billy Teets, an outreach astronomer at Vanderbilt University, said in a phone conversation with the Brentwood Home Page back in June. “To see a completely silhouetted sun outlined by this ghostly, wispy white corona is really beautiful.”

The University of Missouri’s director of astronomy, Professor Angela Speck, who has been a leader of a national task force preparing for the eclipse, told Forbes just how different the experience between an almost full eclipse and a full eclipse could be: “Although a 99% partial eclipse is impressive, it is not 99% of the experience of a total (100%) eclipse. The sun is so bright that even with only 1% showing, it gives us 10,000 times the light of the full moon.”

With that in mind, the Brentwood Home Page used a nifty interactive map on NASA’s official Eclipse 2017 site to figure out if, when and for how long a total eclipse would be visible from several landmark locations in Brentwood. People who live nearby these locations can get a rough estimate for how long they could expect to see the eclipse if at home.

The numbers vary slightly sometimes even within certain locations, such as large parks, but these numbers are all within the range for a given location.

One thing that does not vary too much is that the moon will begin to eclipse the sun starting at around 11:58 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21. The maximum eclipse will be visible at around 1:28 p.m., and then the eclipse will be completely over around 2:54 p.m.

Of course, it could be completely overcast and the only thing visible a darkening sky, but let’s hope for the best. Here are several Brentwood locations organized roughly north to south. The numbers are predictions, according to the NASA website, and they come with a caveat: “The eclipse predictions in this interactive map DO NOT include the effects of mountains and valleys along the edge of the Moon. Such corrections for the lunar limb profile may change the contact times and eclipse durations by ~1-3 seconds.”

For more information about the eclipse and safe practices for viewing it, check out the previous Home Page article referenced above.