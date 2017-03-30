Nashville area leads the state in rising home prices

MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY

Nashville area housing prices rose 9.9 percent year over year for the quarter of 2016, the largest increase statewide, according to the latest statewide quarterly report from the MTSU Business and Economic Research Center.

That compares to a 6.7 percent increase statewide, and a 5.6 percent change nationally, according to the report.

Among the metro areas tracked, Memphis had the second-greatest price increase, with 5.3 percent. Knoxville was third with 5.0 percent.

Compared to the third quarter last year, the number of new single-family construction permits was up 4 percent, in contrast to an 8 percent drop in multi-family permits.

“Home sales are considerably higher,” noted BERC Director Murat Arik. “Inventories are down and closings up in the Knoxville, Memphis and Nashville areas.”

Nearly every area tracked by the report has shown positive growth since the fourth quarter of 2015.

BERC’s report is funded by Tennessee Housing Development Agency. The quarterly report offers an overview of the state’s economy as it relates to the housing market and includes data on employment, housing construction, rental vacancy rates, real estate transactions and mortgages, home sales and prices, delinquencies and foreclosures.

See the full latest and previous reports with detailed breakdowns and summaries at http://mtsu.edu/berc/housing.php.