Nashville-area restaurants affected by Kentucky beef recall

BY ASHLEY COKER

A Louisville, Ky., food distributor issued a recall for more than 22,000 pounds of beef shipped to restaurants in several states, including Tennessee, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The distributor, Creation Gardens, alerted FSIS Monday, June 5, after two test results came back positive for E. Coli.

The recall applies to raw ground beef and beef primal cut products that were produced between May 31 and June 2 and display the establishment number “EST. 7914” inside the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) mark of inspection.

According to Creation Gardens website, they supply meat and other items to restaurants and food service businesses in the Louisville, Ky.; Nashville, Tenn.; Lexington, Ky.; Bowling Green, Ky.; Owensboro, Ky.; Evansville, Ind., and Cincinnati, Ohio areas.

E. Coli is a bacteria that can cause dehydration and digestive tract symptoms. Infected people usually become sick two to eight days after exposure, according to the USDA.

While most people will recover from E. Coli within a week, the USDA warns that deadly complications are possible, especially in children under 5 and the elderly.

Anyone who suspects they are infected with E. Coli and subsequently develops easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output is advised to seek emergency medical care immediately.

While Creation Gardens primarily supplies food service facilities, the USDA encourages consumers who have purchased these products not to consume them.

You can reach Ashley Coker at ashley.coker@homepagemediagroup.com or follow her on Twitter via @theashleycoker.