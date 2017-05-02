Nashville Christian School offers bus service to Brentwood students

Nashville Christian School is a private, college-preparatory school that offers challenging academics from a Christian perspective while serving students at all learning levels: college prep, AP, honors, dual enrollment and learning differences. This unique ability to serve all students in a family, regardless of their learning level, is drawing more people from the Brentwood/Franklin area each year. Other factors drawing the Brentwood community to NCS are the small, family atmosphere and the affordability. At around $10,000 annually, Nashville Christian is one of the most affordable private Christian schools in the middle Tennessee area. Colleges and universities from around the country have proudly accepted Nashville Christian students and awarded them millions of dollars in scholarships each year.

The interest is definitely there, but sometimes the distance to Bellevue has been a factor. In an effort to address the needs of prospective students from the Brentwood area, Nashville Christian will be offering a morning bus service from the area.

The cost of the service is:

-1 child one way – $300 per year

-Family one way – $400 per year

-$3 daily rate

The two pick-up locations are:

-Berrys Chapel Church of Christ

1777 S Berrys Chapel Rd, Franklin, TN 37069

-Forest Hills Baptist Church

2101 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN 37215

NCS is accredited by AdvancED and NCSA and offers competitive TSSAA athletics and an award-winning fine arts program as part of its many extracurriculars. The importance of commitment, responsibility, self-sacrifice, and teamwork are emphasized throughout all of our 29 Elementary, Middle, and High School sports opportunities. Our teams compete at the highest level, and we have a proud history of success and development of our athletes. Through visual and performing arts, our students are encouraged to express their creativity and gifts.

Our graduates go on to become successful professionals, leaders, parents and servants who make a difference in their communities and around the world. Wherever your path leads, Nashville Christian is a great place to start!