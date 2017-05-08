Nashville Christian School Summer Camps 2017!

Make summer special with Nashville Christian’s fun-filled, action-packed and skill-building camps! We have lots of great offerings—athletic, academic, fine arts, and even a cooking camp! Our camps are designed to foster relationships, build skills, and excite the imagination. Our camp instructors are experienced and talented educators, guided by their Christian faith and trained in their field of study.

To register, simply go to ncscamps.org. Reserve your spot today, as many camps will fill up quickly!

For questions or more information contact our Camp Director, Ashley Page, at pagea@nashvillechristian.org or 615-356- 5600.