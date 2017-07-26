Nashville crash data show Tuesday rush hours are worst for crashes

Do you commute into Nashville?

Well, you may want to be extra careful on Tuesdays: afternoon rush hour on Tuesdays and morning rush hour, also Tuesday, were when the highest number of crashes occurred during the first half of 2017.

The Metro Nashville Police Department released the data yesterday, using numbers from a new statewide portal for collision reports called the Tennessee Integrated Traffic Analysis Network, or TITAN, for short. TITAN was developed and is maintained by the Tennessee Highway Patrol to serve as the State of Tennessee’s repository for traffic crash and surveillance reports completed by Tennessee law enforcement agencies, which includes the MNPD.

Davidson County is the location of the second-highest number of reported collisions, behind Tennessee’s most populous county, Shelby.

From Jan. 1 to June 30, 2017, Metro Nashville Police investigated 17,988 crashes. Of those, 34 were fatalities, 4,483 (25%) were injury crashes, and 13,471 (75%) were property damage crashes. Total number of injuries were 6,281.

The most collisions occurred in the 5 p.m. hour during the week, with Tuesdays being the top with 337 crashes. The second-highest time is in the 7 a.m. hour and again with Tuesday being most, with 243 crashes.

Other data from the TITAN system: