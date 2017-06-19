Nashville Golf Open just one week away

PHOTO: A grandstand looking out over the 18th green at the Nashville Golf & Athletic Club. Photo by Landon Woodroof.

The Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation is still a week away, but workers were already setting up extra viewing stands near the 18th hole Monday afternoon at the Nashville Golf & Athletic Club in Brentwood.

Although tournament play does not officially get underway until Thursday, June 29, the event actually starts on Monday. It will begin with the amateur qualifying tournaments. Those tournaments will be held at Greystone Golf Club in Dickson and at the Old Hickory Country Club.

Tournament Director Patrick Nichol said that six amateurs from each of those tournaments will be able to compete in the Nashville Golf Open.

The open is a part of the Web.com Tour, which is operated by the PGA TOUR. It is like the Triple A baseball of professional golf.

The upcoming tournament is part of a five-year contract between Tour Vision Promotions, which is based in Brentwood, and the PGA TOUR. The first Nashville Golf Open was held last year.

Nichol said that six of the top 10 finishers in last year’s tournament ended up advancing to the PGA TOUR. He also said that 12 players in the Nashville Golf Open last year played at the U.S. Open.

At the Nashville Golf & Athletic Club, Monday and Tuesday of next week will be taken up with practice rounds. The Nashville Golf Open Pro-Am will be held on Wednesday, with the tournament to follow. Tee-times start at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

At the outset, 156 players will be competing for $550,000 worth of prize money. The winner will receive $99,000. After the second round, the field will be whittled down to the top 65 players.

Tickets can be purchased on the Nashville Golf Open’s website or in person at the event. Daily passes cost $10, while admission to the whole week can be purchased for $35.

The Brentwood Home Page has previously reported on the event’s ties to charity. In May, it was announced that the Nashville Golf Open had partnered with the Snedeker Foundation to help raise money for local charities. We reported just the other day that the public will get to pick which organizations their ticket proceeds go to, either Tennessee Golf Association’s First Tee Program or Williamson County high schools, at the time of purchase.

Nichol feels good about the ticket sales the tournament has brought in so far.

“We’re real optimistic to beat last year’s attendance of 10,600,” he said.

Likewise, Madison Whittemore, the general manager of the Nashville Golf & Athletic Club, said he was eagerly anticipating the event.

“With the inaugural NGO tournament under our belt, we are certain that the years to come will be an even greater success, and we couldn’t be more excited to be partnered with the PGA TOUR and Tour Vision to host the tournament,” Whittemore said in a news release. “The local community involvement and teamwork that occurred to put together the first year’s event in literally a matter of months was amazing to see and was a strong indicator that this is an event which is only going to get better.”