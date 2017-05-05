Nashville Golf Open partners with Snedeker Foundation for upcoming tournament

BY LANDON WOODROOF

The Nashville Golf Open will be returning to the Nashville Golf & Athletic Club from June 25 to July 2.

However, this year it will have a slightly longer name: The Nashville Golf Open benefitting the Snedeker Foundation.

On Wednesday, May 3, the Web.com Tour and Tour Visions Promotions made public the tournament’s charity beneficiary this year. It will be the foundation formed by professional golfer and Nashville native Brandt Snedeker.

“Our goal with this event was to create an exciting week on the annual Middle Tennessee sports calendar, while also looking to better the lives of people in the area who may or may not have connections to the game,” said Tour Visions Promotions President Patrick Nichol, in a news release. “With Brandt’s involvement, we are able to succeed on both fronts as we look to expand our community footprint.”

The Nashville Golf Open began in 2016 and is a part of the Web.com tour, which is like the Triple-A baseball of pro golf.

Snedeker started out on the Web.com tour at the beginning of his professional career. He won two tournaments there, before moving on to the PGA TOUR. He has notched eight tournament wins there.

So far the Snedeker Foundation has raised more than $1 million for charities in Middle Tennessee. According to Snedeker’s website, those charities have been dedicated to “a variety of efforts on both the social and athletic fronts.”

Snedeker spoke of the decision to ally his foundation with the Nashville Golf Open, in the news release.

“We have worked tirelessly to make sure the Snedeker Foundation creates a meaningful difference in the lives of Middle Tennessee residents – especially children, who represent the future of this great state,” he said. “Today’s announcement further secures our ability to continue those efforts while working to make this tournament one of the premier stops on the Web.com Tour.”

Nichol said that the tournament has a four-year agreement with the PGA TOUR and the Snedeker Foundation. The partnership will last through 2020 at the least.

“[Brandt is] obviously passionate about Nashville and the Middle Tennessee area and Williamson County and it just made an awful lot of sense for us to partner together and see how far we can take this thing,” Nichol said.

The Nashville Golf Open will be held from June 26 to July 2 at the Nashville Golf & Athletic Club at 1703 Crockett Springs Trail in Brentwood. Amateur qualifying tournaments will be held June 26, while professional practice rounds will take place on June 27. The Nashville Golf Open Pro-Am will be held on Wednesday, June 28. Round 1 of the tournament officially starts on Thursday, June 29. Rounds 2 and 3 are to follow on Friday and Saturday, June 30 and July 1.

The tournament’s official website is here.