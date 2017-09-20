Nashville man charged with child neglect, drug possession after infant was found in Franklin condominium

Kyle Shepard, 23, of Nashville // Photo courtesy of the Franklin Police Department

On Saturday at 3:15 p.m., police arrived at 1101 Downs Boulevard in Franklin after residents reported a man lying on the ground.

Police said they found Kyle Shepard, a 23-year-old Nashville resident, laying down, unable to move.

According to the police report, inside the Downs Boulevard condominium, they found a nine-month old “family member in Shepard’s care,” who was alone and crying.

Police arrested Shepard for child neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in jail on a $6,000 bond and is due in court at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Shepard is not listed in the Tennessee state drug offender database.

Police said the child has been released to the mother and the Department of Children’s Services is conducting an ongoing investigation.

Brooke Wanser can be reached at brooke.wanser@homepagemediagroup.com or follow her on Twitter at @BWanser_writes or @FranklinHomepg.