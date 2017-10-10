Nashville restaurant hosting disaster relief fundraiser for Puerto Rico and Mexico

The Metro Council’s Minority Caucus is partnering with the city’s hospitality industry to recognize the contribution of Latinos in our community while raising funds for people in Puerto Rico and Mexico who are reeling from the impact of hurricanes and earthquakes.

On Thursday, October 12 from 6 to 8 p.m., the Minority Caucus, the Tennessee Hospitality & Tourism Association, the Greater Nashville Hospitality Association, the Nashville Originals and the Nashville Kitchen Cabinet will play host to an evening designed to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month while raising funds for disaster relief in Puerto Rico and Mexico.

The event, to be held at Salsa Puerto Rican and Latin Restaurant, located at 818 Palmer Place in the Gulch, is open to the public, but encourages a $25 donation. Salsa will be serving two authentic Puerto Rican “comfort food” dishes: pastelon de carne (sweet plantain beef lasagna) and pastelon de espinacas, a vegetarian version featuring spinach.

As part of the program, people of Latino descent who are making a difference in the Nashville restaurant industry will be recognized, telling their stories of overcoming great odds to thrive, and helping build the city into one of the nation’s most talked-about culinary destinations.

“So many people from around the world have played a role in Nashville’s success, and food brings us all together,” said Councilman Scott Davis, who chairs the Metro Council’s Minority Caucus. “We were planning an event to recognize those contributions, and then the natural disasters occurred in Puerto Rico and Mexico. We wanted to be able to help the relief effort in some way, and Salsa graciously offered to host this event.”

Tennessee Hospitality & Tourism CEO Greg Adkins said his organization is focused on supporting the Latino community in multiple ways, from culinary and hospitality management education and workforce development programs to celebrating Nashville’s cultural diversity.

“If Nashville is to sustain this trajectory as a tourism and food city, we have to work together, and everyone matters. We have quality, career-oriented jobs to fill and people interested in getting into this industry, so we’re doing everything we can to connect those dots,” Adkins said. “In the midst of all of the tragedy we’ve experienced around the world, the devastating hurricane in Puerto Rico and earthquakes in Mexico have caused massive destruction, and they are in desperate need of help. When people need us, the hospitality industry responds.”

The event is open to the public, but donations are encouraged. Those who cannot make the event but would like to give can make a tax-deductible contribution through the TnHTA here.