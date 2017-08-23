Nashville Shakespeare Festival will return to Academy Park in Franklin

The Nashville Shakespeare Festival will return to Williamson County for its second annual Shakespeare in Academy Park, which will run from Sept. 28 – Oct. 1.

The company will present both The Winter’s Tale and Antony & Cleopatra at the former campus of Battle Ground Academy. The Festival hosted its inaugural year in 2016 and began a new tradition for the Williamson County community.

“Franklin embraced us so warmly last year, and we are thrilled to bring Shakespeare in Academy Park back with these two fascinating romances,” said Denice Hicks, executive artistic director of the Nashville Shakespeare

Festival. “We hope that the community will see both performances this year and enjoy two cool evenings under the stars with us.”

The Winter’s Tale is a fanciful story set in a fairy tale world and directed by the Festival’s Artistic Associate, Santiago Sosa. The setting is inspired by the diverse South American Cultures during the Gran Columbia era.

Antony & Cleopatra is a taut thriller about new love in later years and a cautionary tale of political brinksmanship where the powerful play games that result in war and ruin. The performance is directed by David Ian Lee, a director,

playwright, theatre maker and actor who has directed local, regional and national productions, such as In the Continuum at Fisk University and The Latchkey Pool at Small Pond Entertainment in New York.

General admission to Williamson County Shakespeare in the Park is open to the public, with a $10 per person donation suggested. The Royal Package is available for $75 for those seeking the ultimate VIP experience. This package is the festival’s signature fundraiser and includes reserved parking, prime seating, a gourmet boxed picnic dinner by Bacon & Caviar catering, a personal welcome from the Nashville Shakespeare Festival and a commemorative gift.

Pre-show entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m. with the featured performance at 7:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and picnics. Food trucks and bleacher seating will also be available.

Williamson County’s Shakespeare in the Park is supported in part by Williamson County Parks & Recreation, Jackson National Life Insurance Co., Frothy Monkey Franklin and the generosity of individual donors. The Nashville Shakespeare Festival is made possible by Metro Nashville Arts Commission and The Tennessee Arts Commission.

For more information and to purchase the Royal Package visit www.nashvilleshakes.org/franklin-shakes, email rickeychick@nashvilleshakes.org or call 615-255-2273.