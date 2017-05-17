Nashville Skin & Cancer opens new office in Brentwood

Nashville Skin & Cancer is the city’s premier dermatology group and they have recently expanded to be even more accessible to those living in Middle Tennessee.

Their newest location is located in the TriStar Medical Plaza which is located at the intersection of Nolensville Road and Concord Road. This location is an addition to the four existing offices in Green Hills, Southern Hills Medical Center, Centennial Medical Center, and the Clarksville location.

Nashville Skin & Cancer offers a full range of dermatologic care for both common and rare problems of skin, hair, nails and mucous membranes and provides specialty services including Mohs micrographic surgery, dermatology laser and cosmetic services.



Nashville Skin & Cancer physicians are board certified by the American Board of Dermatology, and their specialty physicians are fellowship trained. Physicians and assistants are dedicated to keeping a close eye on new dermatologic advances and knowledge in order to give patients the service they deserve. They also place strong emphasis on patient-physician relationships to ensure each patient receives individualized, comforting treatment.

The Brentwood/Nolensville office is located at 6716 Nolensville Road, Suite 230, Brentwood, Tennessee 37027.

For more information or to book an appointment today, call (615) 327-9797 or visit their website.