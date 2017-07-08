“Nashville” star’s band sets tour dates, will appear locally

Jonathan Jackson, who plays Avery Barkley on the prime time drama “Nashville,” will appear with his band Jonathan Jackson + Enation Friday at Barnes and Noble Cool Springs as they release release their fourth studio album.

Anthems For The Apocalypse, which was co-produced by Greg Archilla (Matchbox 20, Collective Soul), includes the single “Revolution Of The Heart.” Before the Barnes and Noble appearance, the band will meet fans at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.

A video for “Revolution of the Heart” premiered recently on CMT.

The two appearances of the band start at 2 p.m. at the Country Music Hall of Fame, 222 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203. The band then will head to Williamson County for a 6:30 p.m. appearance at Barnes and Noble, 1701 Mallory Ln., Brentwood, TN 37027.

Click HERE for more information on the Country Music Hall of Fame event, and HERE to learn more about the Barnes and Noble appearance.

Jonathan Jackson + Enation are originally from the Pacific Northwest, but now call Nashville home. Jonathan Jackson currently stars as “Avery Barkley” in the primetime drama Nashville, now in its fifth season, which airs Thursdays on CMT, and is a five-time Daytime EMMY® Award-winning actor for his role in General Hospital. He is also known for his roles in many other projects, including Deep End of the Ocean, Tuck Everlasting, Insomnia. Following Jonathan’s solo dates with the cast of Nashville summer tour, Jonathan Jackson + Enation will take their new songs on the road.

Tour Dates:

August 11, 2017 @ Furniture Factory Bar and Grill – Huntsville, AL

August 12, 2017 @ Diamond Pub Concert Hall – Louisville, KY

August 13, 2017 @ Lincoln Hall – Chicago, IL

August 18, 2017 @ Knuckleheads – Kansas City, MO

August 20, 2017 @ The Hi-Fi – Indianapolis, IN

September 30, 2017 @ Mercy Lounge – Nashville, TN

Anthems For The Apocalypse is the follow up to the 2014 release of Radio Cinematic.

Jonathan Jackson + Enation has a Website, a Facebook page, and the band also uses Twitter and Instagram.