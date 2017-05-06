Nashville Symphony’s busy June schedule includes Crockett concert

The Nashville Symphony’s performance at Crockett Park has become an early summer tradition in Brentwood.

The performance is set this year for Sunday, June 11.

But before they come to Brentwood, the symphony will offer another exciting outdoor concert. The symphony’s Tchaikovsky Spectacular on Saturday, May 27, at Ascend Amphitheater will close with a dazzling fireworks display during the 1812 Overture. Great deals on lawn seats are now available, with single tickets starting at $30 and family four-packs for $99. Click here for more information.

Admission is free for the Community Concert series, including the Crockett Park appearance. Community Concerts are:

Musicians Corner at Centennial Park: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8

Key Park, Lafayette: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10

Crockett Park, Brentwood: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 11

Cumberland University, Lebanon: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13

Historic Rock Castle, Hendersonville: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14

Hadley Park, North Nashville: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27

Southeast Park Greenspace, adjacent to Ford Ice Center, Antioch: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28

The Symphony has a full and diverse schedule in June at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center:

Aegis Sciences Classical Series

Copland’s Third – Featuring Fanfare for the Common Man

7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2017

8 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2017

8 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2017

Be there for Copland’s Third – often called “the Great American Symphony” – as well as the return of GRAMMY®-winning cellist Zuill Bailey, who will be featured on Dvořák’s Cello Concerto.

Blakeford Coffee & Classics Series

Copland’s Third – Featuring Fanfare for the Common Man

10:30 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2017

The 2016/17 Coffee & Classics Series concludes with Copland’s Third Symphony, featuring some of the composer’s grandest and most inspiring music — including his Fanfare for the Common Man.

Arrive early for free coffee and pastries beginning at 9:30 a.m. First come, first served; supplies may be limited.

Jazz Series

Boney James

8 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2017

By popular demand, saxophonist Boney James makes his first-ever Schermerhorn appearance for a night of the sultry, funky sounds that have earned him four GRAMMY® nominations and multi-Platinum album sales.

Presentation

Jonny Lang with Special Guest Guthrie Brown

7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11, 2017

The incomparable Jonny Lang brings his soulful vocals and impressive guitar chops to the Schermerhorn to perform rocking tunes and fan favorites from his string of critically acclaimed albums.

Presentation

Ann Wilson of Heart

8 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Legendary singer Ann Wilson makes her Schermerhorn debut along with fellow Heart alums Craig Bartock and Denny Fongheiser, as well as bassist Andy Stoller, to perform selections from her solo career and classic Heart favorites.

Movies at the Schermerhorn

DreamWorks Animation in Concert with the Nashville Symphony

7 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2017

Laugh and sing along as you relive all of your favorite moments from How to Train Your Dragon, Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, Madagascar and more on a 70-foot HD screen while your Nashville Symphony performs the iconic scores live.

Presentation

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

7:30 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2017

The one and only Bruce Hornsby returns to the Schermerhorn joined by The Noisemakers to showcase the creative iconoclasm that has been a constant in his three-decade recording career.

Special Event

Johnny Mathis – The Voice of Romance 2017

with the Nashville Symphony

8 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2017

Johnny Mathis returns to the Schermerhorn, joining the Nashville Symphony to perform some of the most romantic songs ever written from his incredible career of seven decades.

Symphony Under the Stars at Ascend Amphitheater

The Music of Led Zeppelin with the Nashville Symphony

7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017

The tribute show that rocked sell-out crowds heads outdoors, as your Nashville Symphony, a rock band and conductor Brent Havens perform two-plus hours of Led Zeppelin favorites.

Movies at the Schermerhorn

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial in Concert with the Nashville Symphony

7 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2017

Experience Steven Spielberg’s beloved film on a towering 70-foot HD screen while your Nashville Symphony plays John Williams’ Academy Award-winning score live!