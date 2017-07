The Nashville United Soccer Academy (NUSA), a non-profit youth sports organization, was recently approved as a service provider by Brentwood Parks and Recreation.

The ruling allows NUSA to use Brentwood’s athletic facilities. Prior to the approval, Tennessee Soccer Club was the only soccer option in Brentwood with service provider status.

The NUSA uses an academy training format for age groups under-8 through under-12.

For more information about the program, visit the NUSA website.