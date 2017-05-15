Nashville United Soccer Academy soccer tryouts begin this week

Nashville United Soccer Academy (NUSA) is a fast growing competitive youth soccer club based in Brentwood, Tennessee in Williamson County.

“We created NUSA two years ago to establish an affordable and accessible competitive youth soccer organization which gives all players access to quality coaching while keeping the emphasis on putting players first and foremost,” NUSA DOC, Robbie Stewart, said.

Stewart added, “We are a non-profit competitive youth soccer organization and do not believe youth sports should operate like a business; our primary goal is to teach young soccer players how to play the game at the highest level possible. We are more than just a youth sports organization; we also emphasize character development and encouraging local community outreach.”

NUSA is excited to announce that in the 2017-2018 year, their current Academy training structure in the clubs’ younger age groups will expand to the entire club.

NUSA’s new coaching structure includes four Academy Lead Coaches who are four of the most experienced, well qualified and respected in Middle TN. Each Academy Lead Coach will work with one lower (u12 and below) and one upper (u13+) academy. This will ensure that all players experience training with lead coaches and keeps the emphasis on quality and consistency throughout the entire organization.

NUSA will limit the size of the upper academies so that each and every player will get the same focus and attention to detail from the coaches during training. By placing emphasis on individual player development, players will not get ‘lost’ in the club as they continue to grow and develop at different rates.

NUSA has non-competitive programs for ages U5-U8 and has established their own Recreational Program in Antioch TN. The program, called the Susewind Program, was created in memory of local Coach Eric Susewind. The club also supports other local recreational programs like Los Lobos in Franklin. Many NUSA players are actively involved volunteering with these programs as part of NUSA’s Leadership Program.

“Supporting soccer in all our local communities is such an integral part of our Mission, Vision, and Goals” Stewart said.

Tryouts begin this week for players born from 2005 through 2011. Tryouts continue on June 5 for players born from 1999 through 2004. For more information about NUSA, visit their website at www.nashusa.org.

All tryouts are held at Brentwood Academy, 219 Granny White Pike, Brentwood, Tennessee.