Nashville woman killed as car runs off Hwy. 96 east of Franklin

A 20-year-old Nashville woman was killed early Wednesday morning when the car she was driving ran off Hwy. 96 East, about a mile east of Arno Road.

Following notification of next of kin, she was identified as Carolyn B. Craighead.

According to preliminary information from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Craighead was westbound on Hwy. 96 when her 2016 Honda HRV ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment, went airborne and rolled, coming to rest on the north side of the roadway.

The accident was reported at 2:58 a.m.