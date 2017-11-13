National poultry company issues recall for potential metal contamination

Empire Kosher Poultry, Inc. issued a recall for over 10,000 pounds of raw chicken due to possible metal contamination late last week, according to the USDA.

The Pennsylvania-based company ships meat to retailers across the country.

The recalled products were packaged Nov. 2. Customers who have purchased the following products are encouraged to throw them away or return them for a refund:

4 to5.25-lbs. tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless” with case code 46375 and “Sell By” date 11/14/17.

1 to1.25-lbs. tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless” with case code 7488 and “Sell By” date 11/16/17.

2.5-lbs. tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless” with case code 7598 and “Sell By” date11/16/17.

1 to1.25-lbs. tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless” with case code 92615 and “Sell By” date 11/17/17.

1 to 1.25 –lbs. tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless” with case code 7888 and “Sell By” date 11/16/17.

The recalled products have establishment number “P-1015” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

“The problem was discovered on Nov. 2 by an establishment employee who observed metal foreign material in a chicken breast while performing routine duties,” the USDA said in the recall notification. “The establishment took corrective actions to recover products before reaching commerce. ”

There have been no reports of injury related to these products so far. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall should contact the Empire Kosher toll free line at (800) 570-5718.