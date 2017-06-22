National Weather Service warns of flash flood, tropical tornado risk

By ASHLEY COKER

The National Weather Service warned Middle Tennessee residents about the possibility of flash flooding and tropical tornadoes on Friday.

Several Middle Tennessee counties will be under a flash flood watch from 9 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, with the highest risk of flooding north of I-40 and west of I-65.

The Springfield and Gallatin areas are expected to get some of the heaviest rainfall.

In addition to flooding, NWS Nashville staff alerted residents to the possibility of damaging straight-line winds and tropical tornadoes in a Facebook Live video Thursday afternoon.

Tropical tornadoes are typically brief and weak in nature, according to the NWS.

The highest risk for these tornadoes will be between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday.

The NWS said it is a “not a good time for canoeing or kayaking” and encouraged people to stay off the lakes this weekend

All three major interstates in the area will be affected by severe weather.

Residents are encouraged to exercise caution and heed all watches and warnings issued by the NWS.

